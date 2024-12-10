Maryland's Stuffed Take On Classic Ham Is A Cheat Code For Big Flavor

Crabcakes and Old Bay seasoning are amongst Maryland's most famous contributions, but stuffed ham is a local specialty dating back centuries. Originating in St. Mary's county, a southern coastal region in Maryland, salt-cured ham is riddled with holes that are stuffed with a blend of kale, cabbage, and onions, seasoned with salt, pepper, and red pepper flakes, and then baked for hours.

The history of stuffed ham dates back to the 17th century, when slaves worked Maryland's tobacco plantations. Slaves were often allowed to grow small plots of vegetables, and their owners would supply them with undesired scraps of ham. In their culinary ingenuity, the slaves would use their hearty vegetables to elevate and complement the ham scraps by wrapping the meat around a blend of vegetables, securing the meat with a rag, and boiling the stuffed ham until cooked. The recipe gained popularity outside of the plantations and remained a fixture in St. Mary's county culinary traditions long after slavery was abolished.

The undesirable scraps were replaced with corned ham, and stuffed ham became a household staple for holiday gatherings. As the local demographic changes, stuffed ham has lost the popularity of centuries past. However, local establishments keep the tradition alive, serving stuffed ham to faithful customers.

