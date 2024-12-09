The Best Cinnamon Whiskey Brand Is Fiery And Sweet

Long gone are the days of singular flavor profiles in a bottle of whiskey. Distillers are much more nuanced now in techniques, ingredients, and pushing boundaries. That's arguably most evident in the rise of flavored whiskeys such as cinnamon, peach, apple, jalapeño, and loads more. Despite the industry's historical penchant for whiskey purity and traditionalism, Tasting Table dove into the world of flavored spirits with a taste test of a single chosen flavor. It's the fiery, sweet, and spicy cinnamon whiskeys created by both longtime whiskey stalwarts and newbies on the whiskey block.

Ranking 13 cinnamon whiskeys from worst to best, our blind taste test involved hours of research and a focus on things like flavor, value, price points, and even product distribution. When all was said and done, it wasn't the well-known Fireball Cinnamon Whisky that took the top spot, nor was it the big-name players Jim Beam and Jack Daniel's, which both produce presentable versions of this whiskey flavor. We instead crowned Bird Dog as the reigning fire king of cinnamon whiskey royalty.

Bird Dog Hot Cinnamon Flavored Whiskey sits well above its competitors in our ranking, even though the distillery has only been in business since 2010. Based in Kentucky, Bird Dog specializes strictly in flavored whiskeys, giving it particularly strong insight into what works and what doesn't. In our taste test, this flavor definitely worked — on several levels. While it's tempting to add these cinnamon whiskeys to tropical or other exotic cocktails, they stand perfectly well in their own shoes, no mixers required or desired.

