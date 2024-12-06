The Clever Trick To Peel Roasted Eggplant In A Snap

Roasted eggplant is the star of the show in dishes like baba ganoush where it's combined with tahini and lemon to make a smoky, show-stopping dip. However, peeling it once it's roasted can be a messy job. Luckily, you can access all the soft flesh under it's charred skin in a snap using a simple sheet of plastic wrap and a sharp knife.

Advertisement

Demonstrated in this Tiktok from @tastegreatfoodie, all you need to do is place your whole roasted eggplant on your plastic wrap and roll it up before twisting the open sides together (so it looks like a Christmas cracker). Then cut off the very end of the star-shaped stem (also known as the calyx) with a sharp knife, slicing straight through the plastic. You can then pick up the wrapped eggplant, hold it vertically over a container and squeeze out the flesh through the opening using a downward movement. Take care to squeeze from the top to the bottom to guarantee every last bit of the eggplant and its smoky, savory juices slide out into your bowl, ready to be used in your favorite eggplant recipes, such as Persian kashke bademjan and Pakistani baingan bharta, where the flesh needs to be concentrated, yielding, and mashable. Then you can discard the skin along with the plastic in one mess-free move.

Advertisement