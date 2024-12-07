The Benefit To Buying Screw Top Over Cork Wines

"Leave them alone, okay?" Thus begins our manifesto, In Defense of Screw-Top Wine. Screw-top caps are tragically associated with lower-quality wines — a hilariously ironic error considering the humble screw-top can actually be one of the most powerful tools for preserving your vino's quality. The reason it's necessary to re-cap wine after opening at all is reducing oxidation. If you've ever sniffed a week-opened bottle only to find glorified vinegar, then you know how dramatically prolonged or excessive oxygen exposure can damage wine.

Cork's naturally porous structure allows for minute levels of oxygen flow, a genius feature for extended storage. Thanks to cork, your age-worthy vintages can breathe during their tenure in the cellar. A little air flow can even help smooth the harsher tannins in deep reds. However, the wine's storage needs to change immediately after opening. Oxygen rushes in, and as such, open bottles fare better under a screw-top's airtight closure.

Screw-top caps are typically made from aluminum and lined with a thin plastic interior. The sides are grooved to fit into grooves dug around the mouth of the bottle, providing a more thorough seal than can be achieved by cork. Screw-top caps are also easy to open (no wine key or corkscrew necessary) and easy to reseal for later consumption – which increases the likelihood that busy hosts will actually reseal their bottles at all while entertaining a room full of guests. No cork to awkwardly try (and fail) to stuff back in.

