Make Naturally Pink Mashed Potatoes With One Vibrant Potato Variety

You say potato, we say pink-tato! Yes, it's possible to make rose-colored mashers using cranberry red potatoes. On the outside, they look similar to other red potatoes, with reddish skin and a medium, rounded shape. But cut into them, and you'll see marbled swirls that look like they were painted with beet juice — and the color gets even more intense as they cook. Of course, this unusual tint is fun, but when you're using different types of potatoes, it's important to know what they're suited for. While this one has slightly waxy flesh, it's still considered an all-purpose tuber. Not too firm or too floury, it's at home in many dishes, including smooth, creamy mashes.

There are all kinds of ways to make mashed potatoes, including a microwave method approved by a Michelin chef. Since, presumably, you're picking these spuds for their rosy hue, we suggest using just this one variety in your dish to prevent the color from getting diluted. Want to call more attention to them? Pale green or yellow dishes will make the pink pop even more, and a few fresh sprigs of rosemary or chives will contrast well with the potatoes.