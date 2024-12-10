For The Crispiest Dressing, Skip The Oven

We all know how an oven fills up during family gatherings, whether for holidays, special occasions, or routine Sunday dinners. Roasting pans, casserole dishes, and baking sheets rotate in and out, vying for prime pre-dinner cooking space. Dressing is pretty high in oven hierarchy, but it's still a major heat hog, sometimes taking an hour or more to cook, depending on the recipe. Here's something to ease that logjam: Just pull out your trusty, compact air fryer. You can totally skip the traditional oven and get an extra-crispy crust across the entire exterior.

Advertisement

The air fryer method works for both dressing and stuffing, basically any version that's cooked in its own pan rather than stuffed inside a big bird. Air fryers work by convection heat, blowing hot air throughout the small, boxy, countertop appliance. As air circulates, your dressing or stuffing cooks much more quickly, generally about half the time required inside a typical oven. All that hot air within a small space also helps crisp up the exposed area on top.

When calculating the correct time and temperature for cooking dressing in an air fryer, it can vary slightly depending on whether it's a traditional cornbread-style dressing or a cubed bread stuffing. The terms get intermingled these days, but a traditional stuffing typically cooks inside a turkey, resulting in a much softer, juicier side dish, while dressing is a lone ranger, baking in its own pan. However, an air fryer changes the dynamic, giving each an equal shot at crispy crunchiness, perfect for sopping up Aunt Betty's famous gravy.

Advertisement