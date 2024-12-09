This Is How You Should Freeze Lasagna For The Best Texture

Homemade lasagna is often prepped ahead of time because layering the sheets with ricotta, tomato sauce, and the rest of the ingredients can be time-consuming. However, you don't want to make a lasagna, cook it, then reheat it to serve later (gross). Instead, you can freeze the lasagna for another time. That said, there's a delicate process to allow the dish's texture to taste like it was just made from scratch before serving rather than days before.

Advertisement

The key before you freeze lasagna is to assemble it as if you were about to place it in the oven to cook it. When you freeze the dish before it's cooked, the texture of the lasagna sheets and ricotta filling will be preserved — which is essential when it comes time to serve and eat. To make it happen, assemble it according to the recipe, perhaps with our classic lasagna bolognese recipe. You can use a freezer-safe glass dish, or a heavy-duty aluminum pan to freeze the lasagna. To prevent freezer burn or loss of flavor, wrap the dish tightly with aluminum foil and mark the date if you don't intend to use it within a couple of days.