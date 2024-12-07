Fresh Fruit Is The Secret For A Next-Level Tres Leches Cake

Luckily, adding fruits to a tres leches cake is nothing difficult. Although they're already quite flavorful, tossing them in sugar and slightly muddling everything together makes for a more vivid taste. Scatter the fruits anywhere you'd like, from atop the surface and in between the layers to fully integrate them into the creamy filling. If you don't mind the extra work, consider making fruit compote or puree to use as filling or drizzle on the side.

Advertisement

And the fruit options? They're as limitless as you'd expect. Strawberry is a popular pick, but you can also try blueberry, raspberry, etc. For dazzling bursts of sweetness, look no further than mango and its tropical magic, and while you're at it, toss in kiwi and pineapple to complete the tropical theme. When summer rolls around and you've got peaches on hand, use them to give the cake a sunshiney sweet-tart bite. Fall, however, can come alive with just a few apple slices, and perhaps a sprinkle of cinnamon.

If you're in the mood to be creative, there's always something new to try. It could be an uncommon combination of fruits, such as lime and passionfruit, cherry and melon, or anything else your heart desires. Or maybe use chocolate-covered strawberries instead of the regular kind. With Christmas right around the corner, why not make a festive tres leches with cranberry and raisin laid over an eggnog or gingerbread base? Compared to other familiar Christmas desserts, it's quite a refreshing way to get into the holiday spirit.

Advertisement