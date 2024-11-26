Krispy Kreme's 2024 Holiday Donuts Celebrate A Beloved Christmas Film

Krispy Kreme knows how to do the holidays right. Last year, the popular donut chain honored the 20th anniversary of the Christmas classic "Elf" with a collection that made sugarplum dreams come true, and this year, Krispy Kreme is teaming up with The Grinch to make even the Grinchiest hearts grow three sizes, according to a press release. Starting on Friday, November 29, 2024, the Merry Grinchmas Doughnut Collection will bring sweet joy to participating shops for a limited time. Inspired by Dr. Seuss's "How The Grinch Stole Christmas!" this collection is a whimsical tribute to the holiday classic we all know and love. So, what's on the menu for this Grinch-tastic lineup?

First up is the new Grinch Doughnut, a mischievous treat filled with "coal" (Cookies & Kreme), dipped in green icing, and finished with a chocolate smirk and creamy green icing hair. Next, meet the new Grinchy Claus Doughnut, which features the chain's famous glazed donut dipped in chocolate icing, topped with white buttercreme and a Grinch piece, and sprinkled with red-and-green Christmas crispies. The third new offering is the Cindy-Lou Who Merry Berry Tree Doughnut, a strawberry-iced delight topped with a green frosting Christmas tree complete with a golden star. These tasty donuts will be the perfect way to relive the magic of Whoville.