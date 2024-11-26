Krispy Kreme's 2024 Holiday Donuts Celebrate A Beloved Christmas Film
Krispy Kreme knows how to do the holidays right. Last year, the popular donut chain honored the 20th anniversary of the Christmas classic "Elf" with a collection that made sugarplum dreams come true, and this year, Krispy Kreme is teaming up with The Grinch to make even the Grinchiest hearts grow three sizes, according to a press release. Starting on Friday, November 29, 2024, the Merry Grinchmas Doughnut Collection will bring sweet joy to participating shops for a limited time. Inspired by Dr. Seuss's "How The Grinch Stole Christmas!" this collection is a whimsical tribute to the holiday classic we all know and love. So, what's on the menu for this Grinch-tastic lineup?
First up is the new Grinch Doughnut, a mischievous treat filled with "coal" (Cookies & Kreme), dipped in green icing, and finished with a chocolate smirk and creamy green icing hair. Next, meet the new Grinchy Claus Doughnut, which features the chain's famous glazed donut dipped in chocolate icing, topped with white buttercreme and a Grinch piece, and sprinkled with red-and-green Christmas crispies. The third new offering is the Cindy-Lou Who Merry Berry Tree Doughnut, a strawberry-iced delight topped with a green frosting Christmas tree complete with a golden star. These tasty donuts will be the perfect way to relive the magic of Whoville.
How to get your hands on Krispy Kreme's holiday donuts
The Grinch may have schemed to ruin Christmas, but Krispy Kreme's holiday-themed treats are here to save the day! Returning fan-favorite Krispy Kreme donuts are back on the limited-time menu, too, including the Santa Belly Doughnut — stuffed with white cream and dressed in red icing with a chocolate belt — and the Holiday Sprinkle Doughnut, a chocolate-iced classic adorned with colorful sprinkles. A limited-edition Grinch-themed dozen or six-pack will also be available at select grocers, featuring a mix of Grinch and holiday donuts delivered fresh daily. Fans will also rejoice, because Krispy Kreme's annual Day of the Dozens is also making a comeback on December 12.
Through this offer, you can purchase any dozen at regular price and score a dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts for just $1. You can grab your donuts in-store, via drive-thru, or online for pick-up or delivery to secure this holiday deal. Find participating locations or order online at KrispyKreme.com. The chain is also encouraging customers to share their Grinchmas donut joy by grabbing a Merry Grinchmas dozen, snapping a pic, and tagging @krispykreme using the hashtag #KrispyKreme to spread the holiday spirit. What's your favorite donut in the collection — and which one would The Grinch swipe first? These donuts might not be considered iconic Christmas movie foods like Roast Beast, but they definitely capture the holiday spirit.