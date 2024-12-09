Tyler Florence's 3-Ingredient Upgrade For New Year's Eve Champagne

The new year is quickly approaching, which means it's time to start thinking about resolutions. Some people vow to exercise more, while others try to get more organized. Year after year, our resolution is to try new recipes — and this year, we're getting a head start on New Year's Eve. Everybody knows champagne is the ultimate drink to ring in the new year. And while it's delicious as is, we're trying something a little different this year. Food Network legend Tyler Florence has a more festive, 3-ingredient version of New Year's Eve champagne which features cranberries, cranberry juice, and lime juice, and we're totally giving this a try to keep the party going until midnight.

Florence's recipe couldn't be easier, and it's a total breeze to assemble for a crowd. You'll start by thawing out some fresh, frozen cranberries in the fridge. These will act as a sort of ice cube since they'll still be cold once you put them into the drink. Once they're thawed out, place a handful of them into your favorite flute glasses. Then, squeeze a wedge of lime over them, leaving the wedge in the glass for a nice pop of green. Fill up the glass about a quarter of the way with cranberry juice, and then top it off with your favorite sparkling wine. Watch the lime and cranberries float to the top and create a gorgeous, fresh look to ring the new year in with style.