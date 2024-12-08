King Charles Technically Owns A Starbucks - Here's Why

The mention of the British royal family immediately conjures up images of luxurious palaces, televised weddings, sparkling crowns, and maybe some family drama. What doesn't come to mind, surely, is Starbucks. And yet, if you ever find yourself in the Banbury Gateway Shopping Park in Oxfordshire and visit its Starbucks, you'll be drinking your coffee on an estate that technically belongs to the current reigning monarch, King Charles III.

Much like the fast food restaurant Queen Elizabeth II sort of owned, the entire Banbury Gateway is owned by the Crown Estate. It was King George III who, in 1760, made an agreement with the government that still stands today: In an exchange for an annual income, the King gives up the revenue from the Crown Estate. Instead, the profits from the Estate go to the Treasury (the economic and finance ministry), and from there, a portion is allocated to the Sovereign Grant — which is the yearly income given to the Monarch for the operations of the entire royal household. In the last decade, the Crown Estate has put more than four billion British pounds into the Treasury and is worth 15.5 billion pounds as of 2024. Outside of London, the Crown Estate is a landlord to four Starbucks coffee shops alongside several McDonald's restaurants and other popular eateries, fashion stores, and even tech shops.

