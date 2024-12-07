The History Of The Charlie Chaplin, The Cocktail Named After Hollywood Royalty

It's almost inconceivable that the name "Charlie Chaplin" brings blank stares in modern days. That's until remembering that the Golden Age silent film star had his initial heyday in the 1920s and '30s — about 100 years ago. Even still, he was an unforgettable pioneer of early cinema and the undisputed star of pantomime-style slapstick comedy, appearing in almost 90 films. A cocktail bearing his name was inevitable, and it's resurgence today is well-deserved.

The burgeoning new film industry launched Charlie Chaplin, formally Sir Charles Spencer Chaplin, from London, England, to stardom. His first film, "Making a Living," debuted in 1914, but his most beloved character, The Little Tramp, appeared later that year in "Kid Auto Races at Venice," a role not unfamiliar to his own real life as an orphan at age 10. With stardom came prosperity, and Chaplin was known to frequent the posh bar at New York's Waldorf-Astoria hotel. That is, without coincidence, where the cocktail bearing his name was born and thrived, even in the tough years to come.

The Charlie Chaplin drink preceded Prohibition, yet survived the long nationwide alcohol ban lasting from 1920 to 1933. Just a year after its repeal, in 1934, the cocktail was eternally grafted into spirits infamy when the recipe appeared in "The Old Waldorf-Astoria Bar Book." Purists today mostly stick to that original recipe, but with two slight modern-day alterations. Back then, it involved only three core ingredients: lemon juice, sloe gin, and apricot brandy. In modern bartending, it's the brandy and the citrus that now get some leeway.

