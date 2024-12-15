How Medieval Monks Ate Christmas Dinner

When we think of eating in the medieval era, we often envision wooden banquet tables, goblets, elaborate salt cellars, and giant turkey legs. Banquet tables were even more adorned on Christmas, at least for the high born (upper class). But how and what did medieval monks eat at Christmas? Because they had a relatively uninspired regular diet, they looked with anticipation to the meal they would eat on Christmas day. The typical menu for a monastery in medieval Europe was a selection of pottage (soup or stew) prepared with local vegetables or grains, pulses (legumes), coarse bread, fish, and poultry. Red meat was largely prohibited. Come Christmas, however, the monastery table looked remarkably different. Varied types of fish, a wider selection of meat, pâté, finer breads, sweets, and alcohol were all a part of the holiday feast.

Advertisement

Christmas in the middle ages was celebrated with gusto, particularly since the month preceding Christmas was a time of fasting for Christians. Following the advent, monks were treated with better food as a precursor to the actual holiday. Minced meat pies with gravy, poultry like lark and duck, and seafood such as oysters, mussels, and cockles were all part of the holiday table. Medieval monks especially enjoyed seasonings that weren't typically part of their normal meal. Honey, herbs, and spices like saffron and cumin were all used in the cooking, and were considered quite a treat. Monks celebrating Christmas by the 14th century enjoyed much more opulent menus than their predecessors.