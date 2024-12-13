Here's Why Everyone Eats Cabbage On New Year's

Depending on what part of the world you grew up in (and whether or not you're a superstitious person) there are probably some New Year's traditions that are must-dos to ensure a successful year up ahead. For example, I was born in the Soviet Union and one food that was always on the table was tangerines. The person I married, who is of Chinese descent, grew up eating noodles on New Year's. It was important to eat your noodles in one long slurp, without biting them in half to symbolize a long and prosperous life. The more New Year's I get to celebrate, the more fascinating New Year's culinary traditions I learn about.

One such tradition, eating cabbage on New Year's, is definitely one that I'll incorporate into my yearly spread. This tradition is said to have started in Germany or Ireland, two cuisines responsible for sauerkraut, cabbage rolls, cabbage soup, and more. For many, the green leaves of cabbage represented money and good fortune, therefore having a tray during your winter celebrations meant you were entering the New Year on the right, highly nutritious foot. Like grapes, tangerines, and other round New Year's treats, the circular nature of cabbage was considered symbolic of coins, longevity, and the cyclical nature of the year itself. Additionally, cabbage is a winter vegetable, which meant there was plenty of it to go around during winter celebrations.

