Giada De Laurentiis' Secret To Boiling Salty Pasta Comes From The Ocean

You've heard of the farm-to-fork movement, but what about sea-to-stock pot? That's exactly what celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis tried while traveling in Italy. To cook pasta aboard a sailboat, as seen on her TikTok account, she used half a pot of water scooped directly from the ocean, along with half a pot of drinking water.

Advertisement

It may seem like a novel way to season pasta water (which probably needs more salt than you thought), but it's a trend that's been spreading throughout restaurants. In fact, several companies are now selling filtered ocean water for cooking, claiming that it contains less sodium chloride than dehydrated sea salt while adding more nutrients to our diets. Ladling it straight out of the ocean, though, poses some challenges.

For starters, it's hard to say how much salt you're getting. Sea water contains dissolved salts and minerals, and the amount of salt it contains can vary from one spot to another. Meanwhile, the guidelines for how much salt you should add to cooking water suggest 1 teaspoon per gallon. If you dip a pot into the ocean without measuring, the math gets fuzzy. Too much salt? Too little? Who knows!

Advertisement