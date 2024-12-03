Make One Brownie Mistake On Purpose For The Fudgiest Texture

There are two types of people in the world: Those who adore a cakey high-rise brownie and those who crave a super-fudgy, squat brownie with a decadently rich, squishy middle. If you're in the latter camp, you need to start making one mistake on purpose when preparing your next batch of these chocolatey beauties by ditching the recommended cooking time and underbaking them.

Advertisement

The best way to check if a regular sponge cake is ready to be removed from the oven is to press a finger on the middle (if it bounces back after you've made a gentle indentation on its surface, your cake is ready). However, this trick is useless when making fudgy brownies because under that shiny, crackled crust, the middle is supposed to be dense and rich rather than light, airy, and springy. To guarantee your brownies have that distinctive, almost sticky mouthfeel, remove them from the oven at the perfect sweet spot when the edges have begun to set but the center still has a slight wobble. This means you need to keep a vigilant eye on them, perhaps pulling them out three to four minutes before the recipe advises. If you're not confident with eyeballing it, insert a cake tester in the middle and it should come out looking slightly damp (too clean means it's overcooked and downright gungy means it needs a couple more minutes).

Advertisement