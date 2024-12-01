Use Up Leftover Latkes With One Brilliant Breakfast Hack
No Hanukkah party is complete without classic latkes, and no plate of latkes is complete without their traditional garnishes. While applesauce and sour cream are the garnishes that always accompany latkes at the Hanukkah dinner table, you can think outside the box when repurposing leftover latkes. You can transform these into decadent breakfast toast with the help of avocados.
Avocado toast has long established itself as a breakfast staple that's here to stay. And just as there are many unique takes on this newly minted breakfast favorite, avocado latke toast is the newest rendition you need to try. Their crispy, fried edges and tender interior mimic the texture of the toast you're swapping them with, but the rich, earthy, savory flavor latkes offer is a major upgrade. Avocados are creamy and versatile, taking to the latke upgrade as easily as they take to toast or tostadas.
Of course, you can't stick a latke into your bread toaster, but you can crisp them up in a toaster oven or a regular one set to 400 degrees Fahrenheit on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper or aluminum foil for 10 minutes if they're refrigerated or up to 25 minutes if they're frozen. If you have an air-fryer, crisping latkes will be a much faster affair. You can also refry them in a skillet with canola oil to crisp them up. Whichever method you use, flip the latkes halfway through their cooking times for even crunchiness.
Latke avocado toast embellishments
A sprinkling of salt is all your avocado latke needs to make for a simple yet tasty breakfast. But everyone knows that avocado is just the jumping-off point for toast as you can take its creamy neutral flavor in countless directions. If you've got leftover sour cream along with your latkes, you can mash it with avocados together for a tangier, creamier upgrade. For a fluffy mousse-like texture, blend sour cream and avocado in a food processor or blender. Top the avocado mousse with thinly sliced red onions, pickled onions, or everything bagel seasoning.
Avocado famously tastes delicious with salmon as evidenced by this recipe for fried salmon tacos. That means you could put a breakfast twist on salmon by topping avocado latkes with smoked salmon and capers for a tangy pop. A drizzle of this chipotle mayo, Sriracha sauce, or a fiery salsa macha or chili oil will bring a spicy complement to the savory richness of the avocado and tomato. Of course, a poached or fried egg is the classic avocado toast topper that'll work just as well on latkes. Garnish avocado and egg latkes with scallions or diced bell peppers. For a Mediterranean-inspired latke breakfast, top mashed avocado with feta cheese, tomato relish, and diced red onion and cilantro.