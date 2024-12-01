Use Up Leftover Latkes With One Brilliant Breakfast Hack

No Hanukkah party is complete without classic latkes, and no plate of latkes is complete without their traditional garnishes. While applesauce and sour cream are the garnishes that always accompany latkes at the Hanukkah dinner table, you can think outside the box when repurposing leftover latkes. You can transform these into decadent breakfast toast with the help of avocados.

Avocado toast has long established itself as a breakfast staple that's here to stay. And just as there are many unique takes on this newly minted breakfast favorite, avocado latke toast is the newest rendition you need to try. Their crispy, fried edges and tender interior mimic the texture of the toast you're swapping them with, but the rich, earthy, savory flavor latkes offer is a major upgrade. Avocados are creamy and versatile, taking to the latke upgrade as easily as they take to toast or tostadas.

Of course, you can't stick a latke into your bread toaster, but you can crisp them up in a toaster oven or a regular one set to 400 degrees Fahrenheit on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper or aluminum foil for 10 minutes if they're refrigerated or up to 25 minutes if they're frozen. If you have an air-fryer, crisping latkes will be a much faster affair. You can also refry them in a skillet with canola oil to crisp them up. Whichever method you use, flip the latkes halfway through their cooking times for even crunchiness.

