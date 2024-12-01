Whether you're a professional pastry chef or an amateur baker, odds are you've got the ingredients to make banana bread somewhere in your cabinet. It's one of the simplest baked goods out there, hinging on a few basic ingredients, including a couple of browning bananas. Traditional banana bread uses all-purpose flour, which is perhaps the most versatile for home bakers, but there's always an opportunity to change things up. If you're feeling stuck and in a banana bread rut, we suggest you try using einkorn flour, an ancient grain that will give your banana bread a warm and toasty flavor that's just perfect for the cold weather.

Advertisement

Einkorn flour isn't the most widely available flour isn't the most widely available flour, and it can be expensive too, which is why a lot of people might not know what it is and how to eat it. However, it can be found online and in certain grocery stores in the flour aisle if you keep your eye out for it. Simply put, einkorn flour is an ancient grain that's been around for around 12,000 years. It's an undomesticated wheat, which means it's remained relatively the same over the centuries. This is the main reason it differs from modern wheat, which has undergone lots of changes and hybridizations that have stripped much of its nutritional value. Einkorn wheat, on the other hand, is full of protein, phosphorus, potassium, and vitamin B6. It's easier to digest too; some people with wheat sensitivities witch to einkorn and have no trouble at all.

Advertisement