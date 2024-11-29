Butter Is Yellow For The Same Reason Carrots Are Orange

If you buy certain brands of butter, you might notice that some are more yellow than others. All butter is at least a little yellow, but even within your standard grocery store butter brands, the color can range from creamy white to sunflower yellow, which is pretty shocking when there aren't any added colors. Butter is supposed to be a simple ingredient, something you barely have to think about, so how could two brands end up looking so different?

Advertisement

If you pay attention to which brands are more yellow than others, you might notice that the fancier a butter is, the more yellow it tends to be. So what accounts for that? Well, butter gets its yellow pigmentation from the same thing that gives carrots and many plants their color: beta carotene.

The old saying goes that you are what you eat, and the same goes for the animals that produce the things we eat. Beta carotene is a naturally occurring yellow pigment that is important to green plants because it helps with harvesting light for photosynthesis, so it isn't just found in carrots, it's also abundant in grass. When cows eat grass, that beta carotene enters their system and gets carried by the dairy fat that ends up in milk and, eventually, the butter, which is mostly fat. Beta carotene is also a great source of vitamin A, and those nutrients get carried over as well. But as the color will tell you, not all butters are created equal.

Advertisement