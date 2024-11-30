Jamie Oliver's Oven Rack Hack For Delicious Roast Chicken

We've heard of roasting a whole chicken upside down to maximize the juiciness of the breast meat, and we've even seen influencers bake a bird upright while it's wedged on an open beer can. But have you seen Jamie Oliver's genius oven rack hack for making the most delicious roast chicken? This popular British chef recommends hanging chicken legs off the metal grates of an oven rack to mimic the effect of a rotisserie in a conventional oven.

Showcased in a YouTube clip from Australia's breakfast show Sunrise, Oliver begins by marinating his chicken (along with chunks of potato, onion, and halved lemons) in a seasoned herby olive oil. Once steeped in the aromatic flavors he hangs the legs vertically on the bars of his oven rack by squeezing the knuckle of each portion of chicken up through the gap so each one is suspended (he advises bending the bars open slightly to push the knuckles through). The result is several well-spaced out chicken legs that are soundly hanging from the rack, which can then be positioned in the oven with a tray of accompanying taters stationed underneath.

This technique is so brilliant because it allows the chicken legs to crisp up all the way around. Rather than laying them flat on a baking tray, where the underside remains soft, this method guarantees that the entire surface area gets golden, crisp, and craggy. Furthermore, it transforms an economical piece of chicken into a juicy delicacy, much like a well-roasted chick-rotis.

