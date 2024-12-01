The Tasty Technique That Makes Indonesian Fried Chicken Irresistibly Crispy

Crunchy on the outside, juicy in the center, and suffused with gentle spice, chowing down on Indonesian fried chicken is a mouthwatering experience. And the thing that makes it taste so irresistibly crispy and packed with flavor from the inside out? The technique. This popular dish known as Ayam Goreng, is cooked twice; first simmered in spiced water and then deep fried.

A regular batch of American-style fried chicken is often steeped in a simple buttermilk marinade to tenderize it before its dipped in seasoned flour and deep fried until golden. This is why most of the flavor comes from its crunchy exterior. However, with Ayam Goreng, all the flavor comes from a spiced broth that the chicken is simmered in. This broth features a pungent paste of aromatics, such as garlic, galangal, shallots, and ginger with lemongrass, coriander seeds, turmeric, and salt, that lend the chicken a deep savory quality and a sunshine yellow color.

Once the simmering liquid is almost evaporated and the chicken cooked through, the pieces are fried on all sides (or even barbecued street-food style) so the skin can crisp up and develop an inviting golden-yellow hue. In some Ayam Goreng recipes the chicken is coated in cornstarch or breadcrumbs prior to frying to create a craggier crust that's closer in texture to Southern fried chicken. With both techniques, the result is crunchy bone-in pieces of chicken that are dotted with spice paste and imbued with flavor all the way through to the middle.

