The Boozy Ingredient You Need For The Most Tender And Flavorful Corned Beef
If you only start craving corned beef in March, when shamrocks begin to adorn grocery store displays and Irish bars gear up for their busiest holiday of the year, then you're missing out on a hearty and warming dish that should be on rotation throughout fall and winter. Perhaps, however, you've run out of fresh takes on corned beef and are convinced it could be more flavorful, or you find the process of cooking a tougher cut intimidating. Assistance may already await in your refrigerator in a can or bottle of good beer.
Many corned beef recipes instruct home cooks to braise the brined meat in water, which helps draw out remaining salt while flavoring any vegetables that have been added to the bath. But swapping in beer as part of the liquid ingredient (anywhere from one to two 12 ounce bottles per 12 cups of water) gets the job done as well while adding new layers to the overall taste. A variety of preparation implements can be used, including a slow cooker, a pressure cooker, or an old reliable Dutch oven. Then, depending on the style of the beverage, the beef can take on anything from a caramel-like sweetness to deeply comforting roasty notes. Beer will also continue to tenderize the meat as it cooks, since acid and tannins — naturally occurring compounds found in grain husks and hops — help break down the muscle fibers, resulting in a juicier final product.
The beer necessities of corned beef cooking
The ingredient list for classic corned beef is pretty straightforward; beyond the meat, there are red or Yukon gold potatoes, carrots, and cabbage. But now that beer is part of the braise, you may wonder what variety works best. Some swear by an effervescent lager to best assist with tenderization, however, if you're more focused on flavor, opt for an ale — preferably a darker one. Those beers are more suitable than hop-heavy India pale ales, which tend to turn bitter as they reduce, and could overpower the meat.
You can't go wrong with a porter or stout (good 'ol Guinness is an obvious Irish-themed go-to) since they're characterized by a pleasant intermingling of coffee and chocolate notes. The toasty malt finish of a brown ale makes it another good partner for corned beef. Or you could take inspiration from carbonnade, a Flemish beef stew that's infused in a rich yet smooth and sweet Belgian-style ale like a dubbel. Once cooked, rested, and served for dinner, lucky for you corned beef is the gift that keeps on giving. The options for leftovers are nearly endless. Here are 14 ideas, though, to get you started.