The Boozy Ingredient You Need For The Most Tender And Flavorful Corned Beef

If you only start craving corned beef in March, when shamrocks begin to adorn grocery store displays and Irish bars gear up for their busiest holiday of the year, then you're missing out on a hearty and warming dish that should be on rotation throughout fall and winter. Perhaps, however, you've run out of fresh takes on corned beef and are convinced it could be more flavorful, or you find the process of cooking a tougher cut intimidating. Assistance may already await in your refrigerator in a can or bottle of good beer.

Many corned beef recipes instruct home cooks to braise the brined meat in water, which helps draw out remaining salt while flavoring any vegetables that have been added to the bath. But swapping in beer as part of the liquid ingredient (anywhere from one to two 12 ounce bottles per 12 cups of water) gets the job done as well while adding new layers to the overall taste. A variety of preparation implements can be used, including a slow cooker, a pressure cooker, or an old reliable Dutch oven. Then, depending on the style of the beverage, the beef can take on anything from a caramel-like sweetness to deeply comforting roasty notes. Beer will also continue to tenderize the meat as it cooks, since acid and tannins — naturally occurring compounds found in grain husks and hops — help break down the muscle fibers, resulting in a juicier final product.

