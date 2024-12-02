If You Don't Like Raw Carrots, A Kimchi Twist Might Change Your Mind

Carrots are ubiquitous in the U.S., and we eat a lot of them — 8.4 pounds per person each year, per Statista! But if the thought of another raw carrot stick in your lunch has you yawning, there's a way to make them more exciting. Take a little inspiration from the East Asian staple, Korean kimchi, but switch the cabbage for carrots.

You can use our classic homemade kimchi recipe as a starting point. There's no cooking required since the fermentation process will do the work for you. Instead, just grate the carrots and add your water, aromatics, fish sauce, salt, spices, and sugar. Then seal the mixture in a Mason jar and let nature do its work.

After three days, when the flavor should start to change, you'll notice a definite sourness that may remind you of briny olives and dills, but there's a difference between fermented and pickled foods. While pickling preserves food with vinegar, kimchi owes its acidity to natural bacteria — the same agent responsible for the tanginess of yogurt and sourdough bread. That changes plain Jane raw carrots into a tantalizing dish with a crave-able kick.

