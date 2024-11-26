Why You Shouldn't Enjoy Bánh Xèo Without A Side Of Nuoc Cham

Eating bánh xèo, the beloved Vietnamese sizzling crepe, is an experience unlike any other. It's already irresistible the moment you lay eyes on the vibrant yellow hue and get a whiff of the unique aroma. The magic only increases tenfold as you taste the delightful contrast of the crispy-edged exterior and tender fillings inside. For a moment, you might believe that you're getting the best version of this dish, but it's not until nuoc cham comes in that bánh xèo is complete.

It's not without good reason that nuoc cham is considered a staple ingredient you should always have in your pantry, especially for those who frequently enjoy Vietnamese cuisine. This dipping sauce is a mixture of fish sauce, sugar, water, lime juice, and optionally, aromatics and bird's eye chili. With a culmination of flavorful condiments and seasonings, there's no doubt why it's such a flavor powerhouse.

At first sniff, the pungent scent might throw you off a little, but don't let that deter you from actually trying it out. In no time, you'll find its hidden charm shining through in every sweet, sour, zesty, and briny note — perhaps even with a kick of heat for those who like it spicy. Side by side with bánh xèo, and countless other Vietnamese dishes (yes, there many more than pho), it's not just a dipping sauce; it's the final missing piece, the answer to the unspoken question: "Could this get any better?" And as it turns out, it absolutely could.

