Jaded by your morning serving of eggs and coffee? The problem might be a lack of colorful, satiating veggies, my friend. Luckily, you can turn that listless brekkie into a lavish brunch by putting a delicious twist on your favorite crepe recipe. Simply incorporate some shredded carrot into your eggy batter and make a stack of delicate breakfast pancakes with a scrumptious texture and taste.

While simple at heart, this technique lends crepes heaps of extra fiber and a striking touch of color with little extra work. All you need to do is peel and shred your veggies using a box grater and toss the slithers into your regular recipe for crepe batter (a mixture of flour, whole eggs, milk, and water). Stir the carrots through the batter to ensure they're evenly distributed and fry your crepes as normal; about a minute on each side (flip once the edges are slightly brown).

Grating your carrots, rather than chopping them into julienned lengths, will ensure that they're fine enough to lightly cook through as your crepe develops some light color on both sides (if they're clumping, spread them across your skillet with a spatula). The carrots should still have a bite to them once your crepes are done, which will lend them a satisfying texture. Moreover, the natural sugars in the veggies will imbue your delicate pancakes with a touch of mellow sweetness and a sunny hue. Why not meal prep a stack and store them in the fridge for later?

