Gordon Ramsay's Brilliant Bread Hack For Skimming Fat Off Stock

A flavorful soup stock doesn't have to take all day to cook, but you do need certain components to create a worthy base for your homemade soups and stews. Good stock requires a mirepoix (a mixture of aromatic vegetables and herbs), spices, and, with the exception of vegetable stock, a fat component that comes from animal bones. Fat in stock holds the flavor, and without it, the other ingredients really have nothing else to cling to. But when you've coddled and simmered your stock and the fat has risen to the top, ridding it isn't always as easy as taking a spoon and skimming it off, especially when the stock is still hot. Gordon Ramsay has a hack for you, though, and it doesn't require anything but a slice of bread.

Advertisement

During a Q&A with fans shared by Wired on TikTok, after Ramsay was asked if straining chicken stock through a cloth would help remove the fat, he responded by saying that straining the stock would merely make it cloudy. Ramsay's tip for removing the fat? Take an ordinary slice of white bread and drag it across the top of the stock. The bread will act as a sponge for the fat that's collected at the surface. You may need to grab another piece of bread to make sure you've gathered the majority of the fat but don't worry about getting every last speck — the goal here is to get the big chunks of fat that will make your stock greasy.