Slicing Bread Upside Down Is A Real Game Changer

If you think there's a right way to slice bread, TikTok videos are here to demonstrate otherwise. For some chefs, flipping a loaf of bread over makes for an easier canvas to work with and protects the loaf from getting destroyed during the cutting process. While this approach will largely depend on the kind of bread you are working with — the shape, the density, and the crumb all come into play — it is a helpful reminder that sometimes the most helpful kitchen shortcuts are hiding in plain sight.

For softer, just-pulled-out-of-the oven loaves, this inverted tactic places the sturdiest part of the bread into first contact with the knife. Slicing first into the heel of the bread helps the rest of the loaf keep its form as you work to pierce the toughest section. Once you are able to cut through the heel, the rest of the bread will cut easily, almost as smoothly as the homemade butter you will soon swipe across its open surface.