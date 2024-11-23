Slicing Bread Upside Down Is A Real Game Changer
If you think there's a right way to slice bread, TikTok videos are here to demonstrate otherwise. For some chefs, flipping a loaf of bread over makes for an easier canvas to work with and protects the loaf from getting destroyed during the cutting process. While this approach will largely depend on the kind of bread you are working with — the shape, the density, and the crumb all come into play — it is a helpful reminder that sometimes the most helpful kitchen shortcuts are hiding in plain sight.
For softer, just-pulled-out-of-the oven loaves, this inverted tactic places the sturdiest part of the bread into first contact with the knife. Slicing first into the heel of the bread helps the rest of the loaf keep its form as you work to pierce the toughest section. Once you are able to cut through the heel, the rest of the bread will cut easily, almost as smoothly as the homemade butter you will soon swipe across its open surface.
All roads lead to Rome
Ideally, showcase this upside-down move for softer loaves, like French bread recipes. (Ironically the French have superstitions surrounding upside down bread. If a baguette or bread is placed upside down, it could become a harbinger of bad luck and misfortune, so you might not want to try this method when visiting friends in Paris). And just as with any chore that requires you to wield a knife in the kitchen, be sure to choose the right instrument for the culinary procedure. Ideally, you'll be holding a serrated bread knife for the bread-cutting task while using a gentle but firm back-and-forth motion as you slice. A saw-like movement will have you putting less pressure on the bread so you're less likely to smash it as you work to place pretty pieces of toast onto the breakfast table.
Though this approach may not benefit you when you are holding a crusty, artisan loaf in your hands — you may want to angle the bread instead — you can keep the various options in mind when you're tasked with slicing loaves for dinner guests. At the end of the day, the goal is to get bread onto the table, so get the job done in the way that works for you.