The One Step To Never Skip For The Most Clear And Appetizing Hot Pot Broth

Nothing quite shouts out "dinner party!" like a hot pot. Mounds of thinly sliced meats, veggies, and aromatics await your guests, and once the broth is ready, everyone dives in with their chopsticks. Although there are conflicting theories about the origins of the hot pot, the communal eating experience is extraordinarily popular throughout East and Southeast Asia. There are aren't any hard and fast rules about what you dip into the broth, but the hot pot broth does need extra-special attention. Most recipes for hot pot have diners dunk thinly sliced raw meats or seafood into the broth, and as the meats cook, a gray foam rises to the surface and this scum clouds the broth, which happens with all meat-based soups. A common fix for cloudy broths is to stir in whipped egg whites and egg shells, which absorb the impurities. However, Kenny Yao, executive chef at YAO, who brings a modern approach to traditional Cantonese cooking, told us that there's a much easier method.

"Blanch the meat before stewing the broth," Yao explained, "it makes a huge difference." Blanching meat is easy to do, and even if it's not traditional, it's a step you should do with any hot pot. Starting with meat or bones in cold water, everything is brought to the boil, and as the scum rises, it's scooped out and discarded. The blanched meats won't exude foam, which, in turn, keeps the hot pot broth crystal clear and more appetizing.