Transform Spiced Cider Into A Hot Buttered Cocktail With 3 Simple Ingredients

Is there anything better on a chilly day than a steaming cup of spiced cider? Before bounding to the kitchen for your favorite mug and a jug of cider, you might want consider this major upgrade that only requires trips to your booze cabinet and the dairy drawer of your fridge. That's right, you'll be making a dreamy, creamy hot buttered cider cocktail, a variant of the ages-old hot buttered rum. Way back when, hot buttered rum was more like a medicine than a yummy hot toddy, doled out in Colonial America as an aid for healings colds, congestion, coughs, and general respiratory distress. To this day, it stills holds sway in certain circles for knocking out winter malaise. But this apple-centric version of hot buttered rum now earns its own seat at the sipping table — no sniffles or sneezes required. All you need is spiced cider, also known as mulled cider, and three simple ingredients: unsalted butter, brown sugar, and your favorite type of rum.

Making hot buttered cider cocktails can be intimidating, so we reached out to an expert on the subject, Derek Crow, the lead bartender at Bar Zazu in Resorts World Las Vegas. He graciously shared some insight. "The butter part is the trick," Crow explained. "You'll want to use an unsalted butter and brown sugar mix. You'll start by heating them up together to incorporate all the ingredients and flavors and then fold in the mulled wine or cider." After that, just add a touch of rum for more flavor depth.