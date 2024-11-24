What Happens If You Swap Miso For Salt When Making Ramen

To many of us, miso and ramen have become synonymous. After all, the umami-flavored fermented paste has been integral to Japanese cuisine for approximately 2,000 years — who are we to separate the two? But, if disaster strikes and you have a miso-less cupboard, or you just want to experiment with a ramen variation, salt could be an alternative. Tasting Table spoke to Momofuku Las Vegas Executive Chef James Bailey to see what impact this swap could have. "You could certainly swap salt for miso, and you'd have what's known as shio ramen," Bailey said, "but accounting for texture, flavor, and saltiness will be things to keep in mind."

There are some general differences: Salt creates a clearer broth, while miso lends a stronger sweet tang. However, the biggest impact is that swapping the two can leave a bit of a gap in your dish's depth of flavor. Since all ramen has a characteristic salinity and shio simply gets this directly from salt, eliminating the miso means it's on you to add other defining qualities. Lemon, clear stock (vegetable or chicken), and soaking ingredients like scallops overnight can all fine-tune the tastiest salt ramen. Of course, if shio ramen doesn't appeal to you, there are plenty of other adaptations. It's best to stay creative and open-minded when tackling this noodle dish, so set aside time to browse the many types of ramen. There'll be a match for you and your cupboard somewhere.

