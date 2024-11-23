The European Country With The World's Largest Wine Collection

When talking about wine, you tend to get discussion of a lot of the same areas: France, Italy, Spain, California, and maybe Australian or Chile. But the world's largest wine collection is located in a region you may not be as familiar with. The love of wine crosses borders, and in Europe especially, there are robust local wine industries in almost every country south of Scandinavia. There are underrated international wine regions from the mountains of Switzerland to the beer-loving countryside of England. Many of these regions aren't just locally famous, either, and have long histories of exporting wine without the American name recognition we mostly give to the Mediterranean. That's a big reason why the world's largest wine collection is in the small country of Moldova.

Nestled between Romania and Ukraine, Moldova is a country of only 3 million people, but wine production is a major occupation, and the winery of Milestii Mici is home to a collection of more than 1.5 million bottles. Sharing a name with the town where it is located, Milestii Mici's massive underground wine cellar has over 34 miles of passageways, which can be traversed by car, bike, or even train. Located only 11 miles from Moldova's capital, it's a major wine tour attraction that has tens of thousands of visitors per year. While Milestii Mici's collection leans heavily towards red wine, it also includes a "Golden Collection," with bottles dating back to 1969, which include wine varietals like muscat and riesling.

