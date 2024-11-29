France's Appetizer Pizza Is The Ultimate Snack For Fish Lovers
French cuisine is nothing if not varied. Carnivores can indulge in anything from steak tartare to coq au vin, whereas vegetarians can delight in specialties like ratatouille or soufflé. For seafood fans, the selection of must-try French dishes is just as vast. Beyond classics like bouillabaisse and sole meunière, there are also a host of street food snacks featuring fish that are worth seeking out, including pissaladière. Salty, savory, and the slightest bit sweet, the snack will impress fish fans as well as anyone who's on the fence about anchovies.
Pissaladière is essentially a savory tart that hails from the coastal city of Nice. With a storied past, the umami-rich recipe can be traced back to a niçoise condiment called pissalat, made from salted and fermented anchovies. Yet, while fishy filets do play a major role in the recipe, pissaladière doesn't only contain anchovies. The crisp and focaccia-esque tart also includes sweetly caramelized onions and briny black olives. In addition to increasing depth, these ingredients work to tame the anchovies' umami and salty edge, creating a more balanced bite. Not to mention that they also amp up textural diversity and boost visual appeal.
Whether enjoyed on-the-go or with a chilled glass of rosé during apéritif, the fish-forward tart can be enjoyed any time and anywhere — French locals might even recommend dining on the savory nibble for breakfast!
Making a pissaladière that's perfect for you
Crafting the ultimate pissaladière begins with a good base. Most recipes call for made-from-scratch bread dough, however, store-bought options or even puff pastry can work in a pinch. As for toppings, the right ingredients make all the difference when it comes to taste, texture, and aesthetics, which is why we suggest using sweet white onions, briny niçoise olives, and only the best canned anchovies. We prefer oil-packed versions thanks to their convenience and flavor, but salted and soaked options do the trick as well.
While many recipes require the traditional trio of onions, olives, and anchovies, regional variations do exist. For example, in Menton vibrant tomatoes are added to the tart. Other times, a generous sprinkle of fragrant herbes de Provence or hearty sardines are introduced. Additionally, personal preference plays a role in what ends up on a pissaladière. Some choose to further emphasize umami with garlic, whereas others add chili flakes for heat, or sauteed fennel for depth. Occasionally, vegetarian versions are even made by replacing anchovies with roasted red pepper.
Although the tart is often rectangular with anchovies artfully laid in a lattice, creative liberties can also be taken in terms of design whether than means making a circular tart or placing ingredients at random. Regardless of how the tart is customized, the savory and salty flavors of a pissaladière are sure to be a success — and not just among fish fans!