France's Appetizer Pizza Is The Ultimate Snack For Fish Lovers

French cuisine is nothing if not varied. Carnivores can indulge in anything from steak tartare to coq au vin, whereas vegetarians can delight in specialties like ratatouille or soufflé. For seafood fans, the selection of must-try French dishes is just as vast. Beyond classics like bouillabaisse and sole meunière, there are also a host of street food snacks featuring fish that are worth seeking out, including pissaladière. Salty, savory, and the slightest bit sweet, the snack will impress fish fans as well as anyone who's on the fence about anchovies.

Pissaladière is essentially a savory tart that hails from the coastal city of Nice. With a storied past, the umami-rich recipe can be traced back to a niçoise condiment called pissalat, made from salted and fermented anchovies. Yet, while fishy filets do play a major role in the recipe, pissaladière doesn't only contain anchovies. The crisp and focaccia-esque tart also includes sweetly caramelized onions and briny black olives. In addition to increasing depth, these ingredients work to tame the anchovies' umami and salty edge, creating a more balanced bite. Not to mention that they also amp up textural diversity and boost visual appeal.

Whether enjoyed on-the-go or with a chilled glass of rosé during apéritif, the fish-forward tart can be enjoyed any time and anywhere — French locals might even recommend dining on the savory nibble for breakfast!

