The Easy Mistake That Sabotages Crispy Potatoes In The Air Fryer
Throw spuds in your air fryer to get crispy potatoes in far less time compared to a conventional oven thanks to the appliance's rapid heat. Despite how easy it is to cook potatoes in the trendy machine, there are many mistakes one can make when air frying potatoes. One of the errors that can happen with the air-fried side dish is using too much oil, which will sabotage the potatoes because they just won't crisp like you'd want — and nobody wants soggy potatoes.
Potatoes are absorbent, so while it's important to use oil to obtain that crunch on the outside, too much reverses that effect. That's why the potatoes will absorb some of the oil, while will prevent a crunchy exterior and even create a soggy inside too. It's not just about too much oil, but coating the potatoes evenly is also important so that some don't come out soggy while others are undercooked. To prevent his mishap, use only about 1½ to 2 teaspoons of oil for every pound of potatoes. You can also use cooking spray to evenly coat the potatoes, or throw them in a bowl with the oil and spices before you toss them into the air fryer basket.
The best oils and more tips to ensure crispy air-fried potatoes
Along with using the right amount of oil, getting crispy potatoes straight out of the air fryer also requires a neutral oil that can withstand the air fryer's high temperature. Some options that have a high smoke point and can work well are avocado, canola, and soybean oils. And you can use more than oil as a fat — because ghee also works. If your recipe doesn't require a temperature above 375 degrees Fahrenheit, extra virgin olive oil also works to crisp the tubers. Consider these tips with our air fryer french fries or cut up new potatoes, toss in oil and seasonings, then cook accordingly.
There are many other tips you need to get the crispiest potatoes that also apply to the air fryer. Even if you use the proper amount of the right variety of oil, a few other crucial mistakes can result in an air fryer disaster. When you wash the potatoes, dry them completely or they might also get soggy. Another mistake is overcrowding the tray, so choose the amount of potatoes based on how many can fit in the air fryer basket without overlapping. If you need to, cook them in batches so that the potatoes have the right surface area to crisp evenly without wasting that precious oil.