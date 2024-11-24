The Easy Mistake That Sabotages Crispy Potatoes In The Air Fryer

Throw spuds in your air fryer to get crispy potatoes in far less time compared to a conventional oven thanks to the appliance's rapid heat. Despite how easy it is to cook potatoes in the trendy machine, there are many mistakes one can make when air frying potatoes. One of the errors that can happen with the air-fried side dish is using too much oil, which will sabotage the potatoes because they just won't crisp like you'd want — and nobody wants soggy potatoes.

Potatoes are absorbent, so while it's important to use oil to obtain that crunch on the outside, too much reverses that effect. That's why the potatoes will absorb some of the oil, while will prevent a crunchy exterior and even create a soggy inside too. It's not just about too much oil, but coating the potatoes evenly is also important so that some don't come out soggy while others are undercooked. To prevent his mishap, use only about 1½ to 2 teaspoons of oil for every pound of potatoes. You can also use cooking spray to evenly coat the potatoes, or throw them in a bowl with the oil and spices before you toss them into the air fryer basket.