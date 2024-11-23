Aromatic with cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg, carrot cake is the king of fall-flavored bakes. But if you're homemade version is missing the mark when it comes to texture and crumb, you may want to listen up to Ina Garten's shredding tip for the absolute best carrot cake: Shred your carrots manually instead of grating them in a food processor.

While this tip may seem at odds with Garten's usual relaxed philosophy around cooking, where cutting corners is downright championed if done right (store-bought is fine, folks), there's a good reason for it. Outlined in her cook's note of her recipe for carrot cake with ginger mascarpone frosting, featured in the book "Barefoot Contessa Foolproof" and shared by Food Network, Garten says, "Grate the carrots by hand on a box grater; if you grate them in a food processor, the carrots will be too wet and the cake might fall."

Granted that grating carrots by hand is labor intensive, however, it does gives you better control over the thickness of the shreds. Simply use the fine-bladed side of your box grater to create slender slivers or use the thicker side to make chunkier shreds, depending on how much texture you're after. A finer shred is easier to seamlessly combine into cake batter, guaranteeing that every bite is replete with tender morsels of sweet carrot. Distributing the carrot evenly throughout the batter also imbues the finished result with that moisture that's so characteristic of a moreish, comforting carrot cake.

