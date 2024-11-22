Why You Should Avoid Buying Donuts At A Supermarket Bakery
There is no greater test of willpower than walking past the bakery section while grocery shopping. But, while the array of treats in plastic clamshells might look appealing, there are some baked goods that are better left at the store than in your pantry. Expert baker, Sara Klimek, says donuts are near the top of the list when it comes to supermarket bakery items to avoid.
Beneath their shiny glaze, grocery store donuts just don't deliver on the warm, pillowy experience of fresh ones. Klimek says, "The issue with store-bought donuts is that their consistency tends to be dry, sad, and, overall, lackluster." She explains that in most cases it's probably due to the lack of freshness. When a donut is fried, oil gets absorbed into the pastry if it's not eaten right away, making the treat a dense, greasy mess. There's really nothing that can compare to freshly-fried dough, but if you do cave for the store-bought donuts, Klimek suggests getting creative. "Repurposing them for a breakfast sandwich or stuffing them with fruit filling can make them taste a little bit more novel," she says. "Or, you can always hide a bad donut by submerging it in a cup of coffee."
When in doubt, a trip to the donut shop is worth it
If you absolutely have to have the grocery store donuts, opt for baked over fried, as these tend to be more forgiving after sitting on a shelf and can even be brought to life a bit with a few minutes in a warm oven. Then try up-cycling them into a whole new dessert rather than eating them as they come. Layered into a bread pudding or a trifle, supermarket donuts add a nice doughy sweetness. Alternatively, break them down, add some moisture with your favorite icing or a dash of heavy cream, and reconstruct into cake pops for a low effort, kid-friendly kitchen activity. You could also crumble them up and slowly toast the pieces in the oven for a sweet crouton sundae topping. Sara Klimek further suggests using canned ingredients like frosting and pie filling to revive a frumpy supermarket donut.
For industrious bakers, the extra mess and effort that goes into making donuts from scratch is well worth it, and each of the above ideas would benefit from a homemade base. We've got 15 donut recipes sure to satisfy your sweet tooth so you're no longer tempted by the supermarket bakery section. At the end of the day, frying fresh or stopping by your favorite donut shop is really the only way to go when looking for a truly satisfying donut experience. If you're lucky enough to live or be visiting nearby, check out one of these spots that made it onto our best donuts in the U.S. rankings.