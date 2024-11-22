Why You Should Avoid Buying Donuts At A Supermarket Bakery

There is no greater test of willpower than walking past the bakery section while grocery shopping. But, while the array of treats in plastic clamshells might look appealing, there are some baked goods that are better left at the store than in your pantry. Expert baker, Sara Klimek, says donuts are near the top of the list when it comes to supermarket bakery items to avoid.

Beneath their shiny glaze, grocery store donuts just don't deliver on the warm, pillowy experience of fresh ones. Klimek says, "The issue with store-bought donuts is that their consistency tends to be dry, sad, and, overall, lackluster." She explains that in most cases it's probably due to the lack of freshness. When a donut is fried, oil gets absorbed into the pastry if it's not eaten right away, making the treat a dense, greasy mess. There's really nothing that can compare to freshly-fried dough, but if you do cave for the store-bought donuts, Klimek suggests getting creative. "Repurposing them for a breakfast sandwich or stuffing them with fruit filling can make them taste a little bit more novel," she says. "Or, you can always hide a bad donut by submerging it in a cup of coffee."

