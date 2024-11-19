David Chang's Favorite Brand Of Canned Tuna Doesn't Even Taste Like Fish
Whether encouraging home chefs to experiment with seasonings or easing off the gas of perfection in the kitchen to embrace learning and process, Chef David Chang always has smart nuggets of wisdom to share with fellow gourmands. For aspiring at-home cooks feeling the crunch of time or in desperate need of inspiration, Chang offers another helpful tip: Use his favorite canned tuna, Dongwon, which is packed with hot pepper sauce. Chang writes on his Instagram that this tuna doesn't even taste like tuna and has earned a place on his list of top 10 tinned foods.
Canned tuna is an easy way to insert a burst of nutrition into your meals, and it can make for some pretty easy and delicious recipes. From using canned fish to elevate pasta dishes to serving tuna simply with a side of rice, as Chang often does, tuna packed with hot pepper sauce can be your next ticket to Flavordom — all without much effort on your part.
Why Chang loves Dongwon tuna
Unlike other kinds of tuna that comes packed in brine or olive oil, Dongwon tuna is packaged with gochujang, a fermented chili paste used in many Korean dishes. Chang describes the flavor as delicious and sweet, and for those who like a bit more heat in their meals, a double hot sauce variety manufactured by the same brand can add extra punch to recipes Chang notes that this kind of extra-hot tuna can be tricky to find, but the taste rewards those fortunate enough to find it.
In addition to the canned tuna, Dongwon adds small pieces of potato and carrots to the tins, which, in Chang's opinion, aren't necessary, but the overall flavor makes up for the needless inclusion. Whether swiping the contents of the can directly onto pieces of toasted garlic bread or plating the tuna on top of a bed of fresh greens, this hot pepper tuna can be the quick ingredient you need to set a satisfying meal onto the dinner table quickly and with ease.