David Chang's Favorite Brand Of Canned Tuna Doesn't Even Taste Like Fish

Whether encouraging home chefs to experiment with seasonings or easing off the gas of perfection in the kitchen to embrace learning and process, Chef David Chang always has smart nuggets of wisdom to share with fellow gourmands. For aspiring at-home cooks feeling the crunch of time or in desperate need of inspiration, Chang offers another helpful tip: Use his favorite canned tuna, Dongwon, which is packed with hot pepper sauce. Chang writes on his Instagram that this tuna doesn't even taste like tuna and has earned a place on his list of top 10 tinned foods.

Canned tuna is an easy way to insert a burst of nutrition into your meals, and it can make for some pretty easy and delicious recipes. From using canned fish to elevate pasta dishes to serving tuna simply with a side of rice, as Chang often does, tuna packed with hot pepper sauce can be your next ticket to Flavordom — all without much effort on your part.