Purple Vs Orange Sweet Potatoes: The Difference, Explained

The sweet potato is literally named for its primary characteristic: a substantially higher level of natural sugar compared to "regular" potatoes. As a root vegetable from the morning glory family, sweet potatoes come in several varieties with their own defining characteristics. Two, in particular, stand out, most noticeably for their brilliantly hued inner flesh but also for harboring some of the most highly valuable nutrients for human consumption.

Those two unassuming root veggies are orange sweet potatoes and purple sweet potatoes, each of which bear extraordinarily beneficial amounts of plant-based phytochemicals that act as antioxidants. But these two different sweet potatoes happen to bring their own specific types of phytochemicals to the table. Orange sweet potatoes are naturally loaded with higher amounts of beta-carotene, while purple sweet potatoes carry more rich anthocyanins. These two phytos are responsible for the separate orange and purple colors, similar to other vividly hued vegetables such as carrots, blueberries, and red onions.

They're also what make both types of sweet potatoes so nutritious, with the antioxidant properties potentially contributing to heart and gut health, anti-aging, healthy vision, enhanced brain function, and more. Purple sweet potatoes in particular are linked to cancer prevention or slower growth of cancer cells. Though sharing superstar antioxidant properties, the two do slightly diverge when it comes to flavor and texture.

