The Feast You Should Never Order At Red Lobster, Despite The Low Price
Red Lobster, which has been around since 1968, started as a family-owned restaurant and has since grown to over 700 locations globally. Known for serving up fast casual seafood, the chain has a reputation for more than just their iconic Cheddar Bay Biscuits. When it comes to dining out, we all love a good deal. But sometimes, a low price is a sign to tread lightly — especially with seafood.
In fact, as part of our ranking of Red Lobster's menu, we've found 12 dishes your should never order, and the Admiral's Feast on the Signature Feast menu is one of them. Our reviewer tried it and let's just say they weren't exactly hooked. The Admiral's Feast promises a lineup of fried shrimp, wild-caught flounder, clam strips, and bay scallops, paired with cocktail and tartar sauces, plus two sides of your choice. You could go classic with broccoli and crispy fries or indulge with a loaded baked potato. Unfortunately, our reviewer had a disappointing visit stating, " ... all you're getting is a plate of barely seasoned bread crumbs."
The main issue? A lack of variety in textures and freshness that left the whole meal feeling underwhelming. It's a sampler that seems more suited for a quick bite than a true seafood dining experience. So, even though the price might be tempting, this feast is more of a deep-fried letdown you should never order.
Seafood worth your craving
Now, don't give up on Red Lobster just yet. This is, after all, the same restaurant Beyoncé immortalized in her song "Formation." If it's good enough for Queen Bey to take her man, then you know there are some menu items worth exploring.
For a truly satisfying meal, try the Tender Maine Lobster Tail, Shrimp, and Atlantic Salmon trio, finished with a rich brown butter sauce. This dish showcases what Red Lobster does best — seafood that feels like a holiday celebration. Pair it with buttery mashed potatoes and asparagus, and you've got a winner. Feeling fancy? The Surf & Turf Maine Lobster Tail & 12 oz. NY Strip will have you savoring every bite. It's a luxurious option that delivers big on both taste and quality — worth every extra dollar.
If customization is more your style, the Create Your Own Ultimate Feast lets you pick all your favorites. And if you're looking for something new or want to switch up your usual order, ask about today's catch. These options, not always available on the daily menu, offer a seasonal selection. Remember, Red Lobster is all about fresh seafood. So, never order the Admiral's Feast and go for something worthy of Beyoncé's shoutout — and your taste buds will thank you.