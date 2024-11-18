The Feast You Should Never Order At Red Lobster, Despite The Low Price

Red Lobster, which has been around since 1968, started as a family-owned restaurant and has since grown to over 700 locations globally. Known for serving up fast casual seafood, the chain has a reputation for more than just their iconic Cheddar Bay Biscuits. When it comes to dining out, we all love a good deal. But sometimes, a low price is a sign to tread lightly — especially with seafood.

In fact, as part of our ranking of Red Lobster's menu, we've found 12 dishes your should never order, and the Admiral's Feast on the Signature Feast menu is one of them. Our reviewer tried it and let's just say they weren't exactly hooked. The Admiral's Feast promises a lineup of fried shrimp, wild-caught flounder, clam strips, and bay scallops, paired with cocktail and tartar sauces, plus two sides of your choice. You could go classic with broccoli and crispy fries or indulge with a loaded baked potato. Unfortunately, our reviewer had a disappointing visit stating, " ... all you're getting is a plate of barely seasoned bread crumbs."

The main issue? A lack of variety in textures and freshness that left the whole meal feeling underwhelming. It's a sampler that seems more suited for a quick bite than a true seafood dining experience. So, even though the price might be tempting, this feast is more of a deep-fried letdown you should never order.

