The Store-Bought Blue Cheese Dressing You Should Leave On The Shelf

Blue cheese has a legendary origin behind it. The story goes that it was supposedly discovered when a distracted shepherd left his cheese in a cave, only to return and find it transformed by mold into the tangy delight we know today. But not all store-bought brands live up to that storied reputation. To help separate the cream of the crop from the, well, less impressive options, we ranked 8 popular blue cheese dressings.

Signature Select's Blue Cheese Dressing and Dip took the unenviable bottom spot in our ranking. The reason? Well, let's just say it left a lot to be desired. It earned last place for being watery and seriously lacking substance. But it wasn't just the consistency that fell short. Our reviewer summed it up with, "The actual taste of the blue cheese was absent." Ouch.

Unfortunately, it's a common theme with budget-friendly options to cut corners on ingredients and sacrificing that distinct punch. Bottom line? Signature Select's version isn't winning any taste tests. If richness and quality are important to you, this isn't the jar to grab. With the lack of blue cheese bits and a flat flavor profile, it's a brand best used only if there's nothing else.

