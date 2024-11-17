The Store-Bought Blue Cheese Dressing You Should Leave On The Shelf
Blue cheese has a legendary origin behind it. The story goes that it was supposedly discovered when a distracted shepherd left his cheese in a cave, only to return and find it transformed by mold into the tangy delight we know today. But not all store-bought brands live up to that storied reputation. To help separate the cream of the crop from the, well, less impressive options, we ranked 8 popular blue cheese dressings.
Signature Select's Blue Cheese Dressing and Dip took the unenviable bottom spot in our ranking. The reason? Well, let's just say it left a lot to be desired. It earned last place for being watery and seriously lacking substance. But it wasn't just the consistency that fell short. Our reviewer summed it up with, "The actual taste of the blue cheese was absent." Ouch.
Unfortunately, it's a common theme with budget-friendly options to cut corners on ingredients and sacrificing that distinct punch. Bottom line? Signature Select's version isn't winning any taste tests. If richness and quality are important to you, this isn't the jar to grab. With the lack of blue cheese bits and a flat flavor profile, it's a brand best used only if there's nothing else.
A true bleu cheese experience
Thankfully, not all blue cheese dressings disappoint. Cindy's Kitchen Real Bleu Cheese Dressing and Dip claimed the top spot in the ranking for all the right reasons. Known for its especially thick texture — so dense, in fact, that getting it out of the jar requires some gentle persuasion — it's safe to say this brand doesn't skimp on standards.
What makes Cindy's Kitchen Real Bleu Cheese salad dressing our favorite is its commitment to real ingredients. Blue cheese is the first item on the label and with additions like Worcestershire sauce, garlic, white pepper, celery salt, and a variety of other spices, this dressing delivers a complex and satisfying experience. But the true stars of the show are the generous bites of blue cheese. Our reviewer even remarked that the pieces were so substantial they could double as charcuterie board staples.
For those wanting to take things a step further, there's always the option of making this from scratch. While it's easier than it sounds and worth the extra effort if you're a true blue cheese enthusiast, sometimes convenience calls for a shortcut. Cindy's Kitchen stands head and shoulders above the rest. When it comes to store-bought dressings for your greens, don't settle for less — leave Signature Select on the shelf where it belongs.