The Absolute Best Blue Cheese Dressing, According To Our Taste Test
In Tasting Table's ranking of the best store-bought blue cheese dressing brands, the Real Bleu Cheese Dressing Dip by Cindy's Kitchen came out on top. Don't get us wrong, a blue cheese dressing by any name is a good thing in our book. But, when Cindy's Kitchen said "real bleu cheese" on the packaging, it wasn't messing around.
This dressing is loaded with toothy chunks of real blue cheese, packing pops of pungent flavor into every bite. These aren't just crumbles, either — they range from micro-bursts to pieces big enough to chew. "I have one word for this dressing...CHUNKY!!!" raves one fan review on the Cindy's Kitchen website. "This is hands down the best blue cheese dressing on the planet! Cindy's has chunks that are the size of the cheese cubes that people have for hors d'oeuvres." These piquant crumbles especially shine on buffalo chicken wings, crudité trays, and folded into chilled pasta salad.
Happily, the sauce part of this dressing is proportionately rich and creamy thanks to a quartet of sour cream, cream cheese, buttermilk, and yogurt. Thick texture isn't its only trick, either. The dressing's complex, dimensional flavor comes from a combination of Worcestershire sauce, garlic, white pepper, white vinegar, celery salt, honey, gorgonzola cheese, rosemary, and cayenne pepper. Coupled with the dots of real cheese chunks, the result here is a thick blanket of blue cheese lushness that made Cindy's Kitchen the easy candidate for first place in our roundup.
Cindy's Kitchen Real Bleu Cheese Dressing Dip dunks on the competition
As the bottle indicates with "Dressing Dip," a dense texture is in store here. If you prefer your salad dressings more silky than thick, this might not be the product for you. Also, this dressing comes in a glass bottle, which means it's a bit tougher to dispense than some plastic squeeze bottle dressings. Although, it's nothing that can't be fixed with the help of a butter knife, and we think this flavorful condiment is well worth it.
If we were going to dock points for anything here, it would be availability. "My only complaint is it has been out of stock for the last 2 months," writes one fan on the Cindy's Kitchen website. "I usually buy 3-5 bottles at a time." Another forlorn cheesehead echoes the sentiment: "Just the best dressings EVER! Just wish they're sold everywhere!" Indeed, the dressing cannot be found online via Amazon, Walmart, or Target, but it can be ordered directly from the Cindy's Kitchen website, and are sold at some grocery retailers, including select Whole Foods Market, Acme, and Giant Food locations.
Capturing that inimitable piquant blue cheese taste in a bottled dressing is no small feat. That distinctive aroma, flavor, and signature blue veins are caused by a fungi called Penicillium roqueforti. That strong, funky flavor is literally alive — and unlike many store-bought competitors, Cindy's Kitchen doesn't kill the cheese's vivacity when translating it into a dressing.