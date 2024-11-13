The Absolute Best Blue Cheese Dressing, According To Our Taste Test

In Tasting Table's ranking of the best store-bought blue cheese dressing brands, the Real Bleu Cheese Dressing Dip by Cindy's Kitchen came out on top. Don't get us wrong, a blue cheese dressing by any name is a good thing in our book. But, when Cindy's Kitchen said "real bleu cheese" on the packaging, it wasn't messing around.

This dressing is loaded with toothy chunks of real blue cheese, packing pops of pungent flavor into every bite. These aren't just crumbles, either — they range from micro-bursts to pieces big enough to chew. "I have one word for this dressing...CHUNKY!!!" raves one fan review on the Cindy's Kitchen website. "This is hands down the best blue cheese dressing on the planet! Cindy's has chunks that are the size of the cheese cubes that people have for hors d'oeuvres." These piquant crumbles especially shine on buffalo chicken wings, crudité trays, and folded into chilled pasta salad.

Happily, the sauce part of this dressing is proportionately rich and creamy thanks to a quartet of sour cream, cream cheese, buttermilk, and yogurt. Thick texture isn't its only trick, either. The dressing's complex, dimensional flavor comes from a combination of Worcestershire sauce, garlic, white pepper, white vinegar, celery salt, honey, gorgonzola cheese, rosemary, and cayenne pepper. Coupled with the dots of real cheese chunks, the result here is a thick blanket of blue cheese lushness that made Cindy's Kitchen the easy candidate for first place in our roundup.

