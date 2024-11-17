The Traditional Ukrainian Bread That Plays A Starring Role At Weddings

Around the world, weddings are synonymous with ceremonial foods, from Mexican wedding cookies to Italian wedding soup and even Christian-culture white-frosted wedding cakes. Today, we're talking about one especially symbolic Ukrainian dessert steeped in national tradition, dating back to at least the 11th century C.E. If you've ever attended a Ukrainian wedding, then you will have beheld the wonder and importance of the korovai. If not, we're here to explore what makes this bread so meaningful.

A korovai is an elaborately decorated sweet bread loaf that serves as the centerpiece of the wedding ceremony – like a wedding cake but with greater spiritual import. Made from unleavened dough and egg white meringue, it can have anywhere from one to five towering tiers, and even the baking process of the korovai is ritualistic.

Tradition dictates that on the Friday or Saturday before the wedding, seven women gather in the home of the bride or the groom to knead the korovai dough while singing traditional folk songs about marriage. Only women who consider themselves happily married and have never been divorced are supposed to attend this event, as their own marital good-tidings are thought to be passed to the couple through the bread. Some interpretations even dictate that the bakers are married with children. Then, the bread is placed into the oven by a man who is also self-described as happily married, and the baking party prays for the joy of the soon-to-be-wedded couple while the bread bakes. It's a process that takes hours of focus and attention to detail, and it's taken very seriously.

