A Plastic Bag Is Your Secret For Making The Easiest And Creamiest Guacamole
What do nachos, quesadillas, burgers, and crackers have in common? Guacamole! This delicious, creamy avocado spread brings a special magic to many a dish. And the magic is not just in the flavor – avocados are super healthy for you, too. They're packed with around 20 antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals to boost your health, including potassium and vitamins C and B. The fruits are also said to be good for your eyes, helpful at lowering blood pressure and cholesterol, and a great source of healthy unsaturated fats to keep that heart ticking. So, bring on that guacamole!
But there's guac, and then there's guac. If you're not mashing your avocados well enough, you could end up with a clumpy mixture as opposed to a smooth and creamy spread. So, what's the trick to making heavenly guacamole that glides onto your burger bun like soft butter? We searched high and low and found a cool social media hack that delivers smooth guacamole every time: Mashing your avocados up in a resealable plastic bag. Yes, that food storage bag that you use to pack leftovers or your kids' school lunches in is your secret weapon to making the creamiest guacamole under the sun.
How to use a plastic bag to make guacamole
There are different ways to make guacamole, and everyone has their preference. But this recipe for crave-worthy guacamole has our favorite combination of ingredients: avocados, onion, garlic, cilantro, tomatoes, and lime juice. For a more plain, super-smooth, and creamy recipe, just add salt and pepper to taste. You can also mix in cayenne pepper and diced jalapeños to spice things up. First, get all your ingredients together. Amounts will vary depending on how much guac you want, but, to give you an idea, our suggested recipe serves four people.
Start by slicing your fruits in half, then pit and peel the avocados and pop them into your resealable plastic bag. Make sure that your bag is big enough to hold the number of avos you're adding in. It should also be sturdy enough to not break when you're mashing your avocados. High-density polyethylene (HDPE) plastic – the plastic most commonly used for food storage at home — is your best option. Next, release all the air that you can from the bag by puffing it out from the bottom upward, then twist the top.
Holding the top of the bag securely with one hand, use your other hand to gently squeeze the avocados until they're completely mashed up. Remember, there's no rush — take your time to ensure that there are no lumps left. Open up your bag and add salt and pepper along with your other preferred ingredients, then twist closed again and gently massage everything together. When you're ready to serve, simply snip a corner off your plastic bag with scissors and pipe the guacamole out, either directly onto your food or into a serving bowl.