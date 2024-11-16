A Plastic Bag Is Your Secret For Making The Easiest And Creamiest Guacamole

There are different ways to make guacamole, and everyone has their preference. But this recipe for crave-worthy guacamole has our favorite combination of ingredients: avocados, onion, garlic, cilantro, tomatoes, and lime juice. For a more plain, super-smooth, and creamy recipe, just add salt and pepper to taste. You can also mix in cayenne pepper and diced jalapeños to spice things up. First, get all your ingredients together. Amounts will vary depending on how much guac you want, but, to give you an idea, our suggested recipe serves four people.

Advertisement

Start by slicing your fruits in half, then pit and peel the avocados and pop them into your resealable plastic bag. Make sure that your bag is big enough to hold the number of avos you're adding in. It should also be sturdy enough to not break when you're mashing your avocados. High-density polyethylene (HDPE) plastic – the plastic most commonly used for food storage at home — is your best option. Next, release all the air that you can from the bag by puffing it out from the bottom upward, then twist the top.

Holding the top of the bag securely with one hand, use your other hand to gently squeeze the avocados until they're completely mashed up. Remember, there's no rush — take your time to ensure that there are no lumps left. Open up your bag and add salt and pepper along with your other preferred ingredients, then twist closed again and gently massage everything together. When you're ready to serve, simply snip a corner off your plastic bag with scissors and pipe the guacamole out, either directly onto your food or into a serving bowl.

Advertisement