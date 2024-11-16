The Best Substitute For Rice Wine, And What To Know When Swapping

There are many types of white wine that are suitable for cooking, but not all will work as a substitute in a recipe that calls for rice wine. Aside from the oaky chardonnay, try to stay away from anything with a distinct taste of its own, including overly floral wines like Argentinian torrontés, as the flavor will overpower the other ingredients in the recipe. Similarly, a very fruity Sauvignon Blanc from New Zealand might be best to sip alongside rather than use in the recipe. It's also a good idea to taste the wine to be sure the flavor will match the recipe in which you are substituting rice wine. A fresh Pinot Grigio would be ideal when cooking seafood dishes that call for rice wine; if you are substituting Shaoxing wine in your recipe, a better option will be a dry sherry.

Tasting the wine before using will also give you a better idea of its degree of acidity. "White wine has a higher acid," says Shirley Chung, "so [you may need to add] a little sugar if necessary" to approximate the sweetness of rice wine. You can also add maple syrup or honey, depending on the recipe you're following. Unless you're feeling domestic and wish to make your own rice wine at home, the next time you run out of rice wine, reach for a bottle of a favorite white wine to use in its place.