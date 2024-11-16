The Best Substitute For Rice Wine, And What To Know When Swapping
Rice wine is one of those ingredients we should all have in our pantry. In its many varieties, from sweet Japanese mirin to mild Chinese mijiu and umami-rich Shaoxing wine, rice wine adds depth and balance to many recipes, Asian or otherwise. A splash of rice wine will enhance anything from salad dressings to braised meats, and of course, it's essential in a successful stir-fry. But should you find yourself fresh out in the middle of a recipe, fear not. As celebrity chef and cookbook author Shirley Chung told Tasting Table, you can substitute it in a pinch with the regular white wine you might actually have in the fridge.
"I use a non-oaky white wine to substitute rice wine," says Chung, who was a Top Chef finalist and published her first cookbook, "Chinese Heritage Cooking From My American Kitchen," in 2018. Pay attention to the non-oaky part, however, as a white wine aged in wood such as a California chardonnay will have a strong flavor that will not work in place of the milder rice wine. What you're looking for is a simple, unremarkable table wine that will enhance your recipe without altering the flavor profile in any notable way.
More tips for substituting rice wine with white wine
There are many types of white wine that are suitable for cooking, but not all will work as a substitute in a recipe that calls for rice wine. Aside from the oaky chardonnay, try to stay away from anything with a distinct taste of its own, including overly floral wines like Argentinian torrontés, as the flavor will overpower the other ingredients in the recipe. Similarly, a very fruity Sauvignon Blanc from New Zealand might be best to sip alongside rather than use in the recipe. It's also a good idea to taste the wine to be sure the flavor will match the recipe in which you are substituting rice wine. A fresh Pinot Grigio would be ideal when cooking seafood dishes that call for rice wine; if you are substituting Shaoxing wine in your recipe, a better option will be a dry sherry.
Tasting the wine before using will also give you a better idea of its degree of acidity. "White wine has a higher acid," says Shirley Chung, "so [you may need to add] a little sugar if necessary" to approximate the sweetness of rice wine. You can also add maple syrup or honey, depending on the recipe you're following. Unless you're feeling domestic and wish to make your own rice wine at home, the next time you run out of rice wine, reach for a bottle of a favorite white wine to use in its place.