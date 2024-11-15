The Type Of Chocolate That Does Wonders For Stabilizing Buttercream

Want to make your homemade desserts look and taste like they came from a high-end bakery? All you need is a swirl of fresh buttercream frosting on top of whatever just came out of the oven. Not only does buttercream have a richer flavor than whipped cream, but its golden sheen also catches the light beautifully, making your newest creations that much more Instagram-worthy. While basic buttercream only requires room-temperature butter, sugar, and cream, there's a fourth ingredient that can take your frosting to the next level: white chocolate!

Advertisement

If you've ever tried making buttercream at home, then you know it can be tricky to get right. The frosting can become grainy or break apart, especially when you add water-containing ingredients like fruit purees — and that's where white chocolate comes in. The cocoa butter in white chocolate acts like a natural stabilizer, helping your buttercream stay smooth and keeping it from splitting — just be sure to aim for a white chocolate with a cocoa butter percentage of 33% or more. To put this trick into practice, all you have to do is melt down the chocolate until smooth, allow it to cool slightly until it's only warm, then beat it into your buttercream mixture until well combined. That's that!

Advertisement

As for the white chocolate, a cheap baking chocolate bar will work fine, no need to use the top-shelf stuff (it's best to avoid chocolate chips or candy bars). Considering how easy and inexpensive it is, why not give it a try?