Elevate Your Chicken Hot Pot Broth With One Creamy Ingredient

A well-seasoned broth is the key to a delicious hot pot experience. When you're cooking raw meat, seafood, and vegetables for only a few seconds, the flavor outcome is wholly dependent on the quality of the broth. We spoke to one expert who has just the ingredient to elevate your chicken hot pot broth.

As long as you start out with some quality chicken stock, the hot broth pot should come out savory, rich, and ready to infuse all kinds of ingredients with a delightful flavor. However, Kenny Leung, Executive Chef at YAO, likes to add one more thing to really make the hot pot pop. "I recommend adding coconut [milk] to your chicken broth to add a bit of creaminess," he says. Coconut milk lends the broth a slightly thicker body, making it feel as rich as it already tastes. The creamy liquid and chicken are already a classic pairing, with sweet, tropical coconut milk enhancing the umaminess of poultry.

Coconut milk also complements other broth ingredients, adding a velvety taste to herbaceous green onions and giving shiitake mushrooms an even more buttery texture. Start out by making homemade chicken stock and remove the meat and bones. Adding loads of coconut milk to a thin broth can quickly turn it into a creamy, soup-like texture, so start out with a small amount. Gradually add it in, stirring and allowing the broth to simmer, until you've reached your desired consistency.

