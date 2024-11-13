Can You Make Hot Pot Broth In Advance? We Asked A Chef

Hot pot is like a kind of soup fondue experience that offers satisfying bowls of broth that can contain an assortment of vegetables and meat. The concept also lends to some pretty fantastic dinner parties, as guests can pick and choose which ingredients they want in their meal. We spoke to Kenny Leung, who is executive chef of Yao, an NYC restaurant that specializes in Cantonese cuisine. The chef had some advice that might make our hosting responsibilities a bit lighter the next time we invite friends over for a hot pot night.

Leung suggests making the broth in advance. That would cut down on the cooking tasks the day of so you can simply get to setting out ingredients and arranging dishes of fresh bean sprouts and other accouterments for guests to choose from and design their own meals. "Just make sure the broth is fully cooled down before putting it in the refrigerator," Leung warns. This is sound advice, since placing a hot dish directly into the fridge can result in an increase in the temperature of your fridge to the point where bacteria can grow and perishable foods might spoil.