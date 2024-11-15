The Frozen Shortcut You Need For The Easiest Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes

The Instant Pot is a multi-functional appliance worth investing in, saving you time, energy, and wasted nutrients by pressure-cooking food in mere minutes. Instant Pot mashed potato recipes often place raw chunks of potatoes in the pot, cover them with water, and pressure cook them for just eight to 12 minutes before mashing them with milk and butter. But there's an even faster way to make Instant Pot mashed potatoes. Using frozen hash browns or home fries is the shortcut you need for the easiest Instant Pot mashed potatoes.

Frozen potatoes like diced hash browns or shredded hash browns are precooked and pre-chopped, speeding up the preparation and cooking process without sacrificing flavor. While hash browns and home fries normally require pan-frying or roasting to get a crispy exterior, steaming them from frozen with a tiny bit of water will not only cook them but also make them mushy and streamline the mashing process.

To make the easiest Instant Pot mashed potatoes, dump a 2-pound bag of frozen hash brown potatoes into the Instant Pot with a cup of chicken broth or vegetable broth. Set your pressure cooker to high and cook for 5 minutes. Then, carefully release the steam and remove the lid, adding butter and half and half or milk, salt, and pepper before mashing with this masher. It'll only take a minute or two to mash the steamed potato cubes.

