New Jersey's Official State Muffin Is A Sweet Classic

Every state has certain official foods, and learning what they are is the tastiest way to get to know the ingredients that the state is known for growing and the preferred flavors of the locals. For example, Oklahoma has a controversial state meal with barbecued pork, sausage with biscuits and gravy, chicken-fried steak, and a whole bunch of sides; and there's an entire history behind how pecan pie became the official state pie of Texas. Accordingly, New Jersey has an official muffin that makes a sweet statement about a crop very important to the state: the blueberry muffin.

The blueberry muffin became New Jersey's baked pride and joy in an official capacity in 2024. Its journey to this distinguished title followed the familiar way that foods get named state symbols: Students learn about regional dishes in school, see the ties to where they live, get in touch with their local representatives, and start an often years-long process involving tastings and lobbying until the food finally wins the nod. In New Jersey's case, an 11-year-old student named Delize Patterson contacted state representative Carol Murphy eight years ago about having a state muffin in general. They held a competition considering different muffins and blueberry won out, so the lobbying process began, taking until 2024 to finally crown the blueberry muffin by law.

