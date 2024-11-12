The Best Way To Reheat Frozen Rice Is Also The Quickest

Whether you're meal prepping or made a surplus of rice, you can freeze cooked rice by placing it in freezer-safe Ziploc bags to use in the future. Unlike the long drawn out process of defrosting meat or soup, the best way to reheat frozen rice is a quick stint in the microwave. Clumps of rice form solid blocks as they sit in the freezer, so you'll need to break the block up into smaller pieces before placing them in a microwave safe bowl. The simplest, mess-free way to break up a block of frozen rice is inside the freezer bag itself. You can use a rolling pin to break up the rice, similar to making a graham cracker Oreo pie crust.

Once you've placed the rice into a glass or ceramic bowl, cover it with wax paper or a glass or ceramic lid and microwave it on high heat for 2 to 3 minutes. Not all microwaves are created equal, so high heat isn't the same wattage across the board. You can check your rice after 2 minutes to be sure it's been heated through before tacking on extra time. Not only is the microwave the quickest way to reheat frozen rice, but it also renders the fluffiest results. As the ice crystals melt in the microwave, the lid or wax paper traps the moisture, effectively steaming the rice. In under 5 minutes, hard, frozen rice becomes a tender, fluffy side dish.