The Unexpected Canned Topping For Creamy, Salty Pizza Slices

We've all seen the arguments for and against controversial pizza toppings (Gordon Ramsay swears he would never order pineapple on pizza), and it seems there are two distinct camps: Cheese and pepperoni, or the camp that says, "What can't I put on this pizza?" If you tend to walk on the wild side and love experimenting with pizza toppings, how about trying some canned pâté?

Pâté (essentially a culinary paste) comes in many forms. Most people think of the strictly French-style liver pâté that was trending hard at cocktail parties in the 1970s and '80s. It was blended with some cognac and brandy and served alongside crostini. It's still a delicious addition to a charcuterie board, but there are many other types of pâté that would make great add-ons to pizza.

Meat pâté can comprise pork, veal, venison, and even rabbit. More appealing to the American palate is pâté made with duck liver (foie gras, in most cases) and chicken liver. Pâté de poisson is made with fish and usually blended with cream and herbs. Because of the wide variety of ingredients, pâté can work on any pizza with complementary flavor profiles, and the savory, salty, and often briny accents in pâté can be a subtle addition to an already favored pie. Canned pâté has come a long way, and you can find French-style pâté, like this Pork Pâté de Campagne, for about $5.

